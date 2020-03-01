Responsibility of Delhi violence lies at doorstep of BJP govt: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the responsibility of the recently erupted Delhi violence lies at the doorstep of BJP government.

Asaduddin Owaisi, addressed the public at the 62 Foundation Day Ceremony of his party AIMIM earlier today.

"Today's speech is not for the public but for Prime Minister of Indian. Indian Prime Minister has not spoken anything about the Delhi violence. The violence-affected areas are not far from your house, it only takes 20 to 30 minutes drive from the Prime Minister's residence. Do you know that more than 80 people have been shot in the violence? You have formed SIT to probe the incidents but SIT will not do Justice," said Owaisi.

"The Delhi riot responsibility lies at the doorstep of BJP Government. It is your failure. You have closed your eyes. You have formed SIT to probe the Delhi violence but will they do Justice? Will the merciless get justice or the victims? Since you became the Prime Minister there is hatred against Muslims. Why is there so much hatred among the police against Muslims?" he added.

Owaisi continued saying that one 85-year-old Akbari Begum was burnt alive in her own house. He further claimed that 24-year-old Alok Tiwari has also passed away during the violence.

"Rahul Solanki, a 26-year-old man was shot dead. We are not able to sleep, please tell us how are you sleeping? Today I am telling all this as this country is your responsibility and you are not speaking anything about the violence. This violence has been created by your party members. It was not a communal riot but a program. We expected you learnt lessons from the 2002 riots, Two genocide in two decades. It is a targeted structural violence," said Owaisi.

"Do you know about Ankit Sharma, have you seen that four Muslim children were hit by police and later asked to read Jana Gana Mana. One of them was Faizan, who after the assault was asked to recite National Anthem and later he died. Faizan's mother has stated that when Faizan's dead body was brought back home, his skull was bleeding, his jaws were broken," he added.

Owaisi further said that when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister, a Muslim called and said that his shop is going to burn, then Nehru approached that man with police.

"I know you do not like Nehru, but at least learn something from him. I and all my party members will donate, a months salary to the victims of Delhi's violence. ISIS has published Zubair's picture in their newspaper, the police and officials who attacked Zubair are giving ISIS an opportunity,"

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Owaisi added that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has passed a resolution to conduct NPR according to 2010 NPR, PM can blow dust into eyes of others but not in Owaisi's, "You have no authority to ask questions on the Central Government questioner. You have to put stay on NPR. I ask Nitish Kumar, Ramvilas Paswan and Akali Dal as why are you all silent on Delhi violence. Ramvilas Paswan had given resignation from the Cabinet during the Gujarat riots. Will Akali Dal speak anything on these riots," he added.

"In 2016 Parliament, I had asked the government to talk to the Taliban, then BJP members have yelled at me, as you ask us to talk to the Taliban. But today, America has lost to the Taliban and are leaving Afghanistan. Afghanistan has given the Home Ministry and External Ministry to the Taliban. Now Prime Minister you have to save India from Coronavirus. We will continue our protest and agitation against CAA and NPR," said Owaisi.

He further said, Congress Party is found to be nowhere now. They couldn't get one Assembly seat in Delhi. (ANI)