Responsibility of departments related to road construction to make pothole-free roads before festivals: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that it is the responsibility of all departments related to road construction to make the pothole-free roads before the festivals.

"Most of the roads have been converted into pits due to rains, it is the responsibility of all departments related to road construction to make the roads free of potholes before the festivals. The concerned department should also solve problems related to electricity locally," Adityanath said while chairing a review meeting on the development works of Gorakhpur division through a video conference.

"The work of 4 lane road Sonauli-Nautanwa-Gorakhpur-Deoria is expected to be completed till December 2020, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj-Nichlaul till March 2021," he added

As per an official release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO), 24 development projects of over Rs 50 crore are being completed in Gorakhpur division of the state. (ANI)