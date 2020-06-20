Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): SN Farid, a restaurant owner from Guwahati has redesigned robots to serve food and medicine to COVID-19 patients and facilitate virtual meeting with doctors.
"We were using robots for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. I redesigned them to assist health care professionals," Farid told ANI here.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that as many as 102 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths. (ANI)
Restaurant owner in Assam redesigns robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 04:37 IST
