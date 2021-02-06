Restoration of 4G internet brings relief to residents of J-K

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): People of Jammu and Kashmir are happy after the administration has restored the 4G Internet services in the region after 18 months.

A local of Rajouri expressed his happiness saying, "We are thankful to the government for restoring 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months. Now that our children are attending classes from home, better internet services will surely benefit them. The restoration will also ease our everyday life."



A teenage girl from Rajouri said, "I have been getting calls from the last night only telling us that the 4G services have been restored. Now the Internet speed is fast and now the voice is also not lagging. Earlier, our classes used to get disconnected in the middle, now it's not happening."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration restored 4G mobile internet services from February 6.

The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

