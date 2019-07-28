Restoration work at Badlapur-Karjat section begins after heavy rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Braving the rainfall, more than 300 Railway and contract workers on Sunday commenced restoration work at Badlapur-Karjat section to put back the train services especially the lifeline of Mumbai to normalcy.

"To execute this war footing restoration work at Badlapur-Karjat section, Central Railway cancelled its Mega Block this Sunday and deployed its entire workforce into this mammoth restoration work supervised by senior Railway Officials," Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway, said.

Central Railway General Manager A K Gupta and Divisional Railway Manager S K Jain reviewed the situation in the morning. "They are continuously monitoring these strenuous efforts of putting back Mumbai lifeline to face a fresh morning tomorrow with full suburban train operations," Udasi said.

During the last 48 hours, an unprecedented heavy rainfall beyond Kalyan towards Karjat has caused flash floods due to the overflow of Ulhas river causing severe damage to Railway assets between Badlapur and Karjat section.

This huge flow of water onto the tracks has inflicted heavy damage to Railway property, 54 points, 28 track circuits, 14 signals, indoor relays and power equipment in 2 relay huts, washout of ballast in the range of 2.5 km along the down track and 1.5 km on up track.

"Traction distribution (TRD) assets like Sub-sectioning and Paralleling Post (SSP) relays and battery were damaged, two rakes which were kept in siding were marooned because of this flash flooding. This loss in Badlapur-Karjat section has put a huge impediment in the restoration of train operations immediately," Udasi said. (ANI)

