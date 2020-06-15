Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1.

During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.

"Home matches were going on when the lockdown was announced. So as per the government guidelines along with sports activities other activities were also closed. We were carrying out online coaching classes during the lockdown. Now we are slowly limping back to normalcy, so we have also started with our restoration work. The work is being carried out at a good pace. Our helpers have started with grass cutting of the field with machines," said Hilal Ahmad, manager of the stadium.

Ahmad said he hopes the restoration work is completed soon so that players can start playing football at the earliest.

"It is a good step by the government and we are happy that the restoration work has started. Many football matches were held here last year; it came to halt due to COVID-19," said Omar, a local resident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)

