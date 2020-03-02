Restoration work begins in schools burnt in Delhi violence

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The restoration work of the two schools in north-east Delhi, which were burnt during the violence last week, began on Monday even as construction workers are hard to find in the area.

The two educational institutions -- Rajdhani Public School and DRP Convent School -- were vandalised and burnt by the mob during communal clashes.

Faisal Farooq, the owner of Rajdhani Public School, told ANI: "This is the toughest time in my life as the school which is the temple of education was not spared by the goons. We are seeking additional security from the government."

"However, I am worried that once the school commences, what will be the response of the students and the teachers? Will they be able to forget the fact that their school was targeted by the mob?" he said.

The teachers are in panic and do not want to come back, he added.

He further said that at present the most challenging part is convincing the construction workers to come to this part of the city. He said, "As the labourers are scared, it was with great difficulty that I was able to find 12 construction workers."

Meanwhile, Dharmender Sharma, manager of DRP Convent School, said that the restoration work has started in the school. "It was only after many requests that the carpenter, painter, electrician and other construction workers agreed to work here," said Sharma.

He also said that the school will conduct counselling classes for students to boost their morale.

Krishan Yadav, one of the construction labourers working at DRP Convent School told ANI: "The school has been totally damaged. We have to start construction from zero. The work can get completed on time only if we work day and night."

Meanwhile, Jagdish Kumar, a labourer working at Rajdhani Public School, said, "I have been assigned to clean the terrace of the school and my wife has been assigned to restore the classrooms."

The Delhi Government had ordered to shut schools in the violence-affected areas for a week. The schools are scheduled to reopen on March 9. (ANI)