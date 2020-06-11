Restricted, emergency use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab likely for treating COVID-19 patients on compassionate grounds

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Remdesivir, an antiviral drug and Tocilizumab, an immunomodulator, are being considered by the Union Health Ministry for 'restricted, emergency use' and on 'compassionate grounds' to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

This was discussed in the last meeting with the experts of the National Task Force on COVID-19 and is being finalised.

In this regard, the Indian Council of Medical Council (ICMR) is planning to revise the clinical management guidelines which are likely to be released soon.

According to the existing COVID-19 clinical management guidelines issued by the ICMR, severely ill coronavirus patients requiring ICU management are being administered Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) along with azythromycin, under close monitoring of doctors.

A senior government official said: "Talks are on with ICMR to consider a combination of Remdesivir drug and Tocilizumab for 'restricted, emergency use and on compassionate grounds' to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. Revised clinical management guidelines for coronavirus maybe released in the coming days."

"However, the use of azythromycin may be discontinued in the present treatment protocol where it is being used along with HCQ (anti-malarial drug). But HCQ will be used both on moderate and severe COVID-19 patients," said the official.

The World Health Organization has defined 'Compassionate Use' (CU) as a program that is intended to provide potentially life-saving experimental treatments to patients suffering from a disease for which no satisfactory authorized therapy exists and/or who cannot enter a clinical trial. For many patients, these programs represent their last hope. (ANI)

