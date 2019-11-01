Restriction imposed on leaves of MP police in view of festivals, probable verdict on Ayodhya case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police have imposed restrictions on the leaves of all police personnel starting from November 1 in view of the probable verdict on Ayodhya case and upcoming festivals.

"In view of upcoming festivals and a probable verdict on Ayodhya case, a restriction on leaves has been imposed for all police personnel starting from November 1 to maintain harmony and law and order in the society, until further orders," read an order by the DGP, Madhya Pradesh police.

However, the order says that in "unavoidable circumstances" police personnel can be granted leave by the SP and IG rank officials for a limited period.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment in the Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16. (ANI)

