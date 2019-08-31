Restrictions eased in areas under 11 more police stations of Valley: J-K police

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Restrictions in 11 more police station areas have been eased in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police stated on Saturday.

With this, 82 out of 105 Police Stations limits have no restrictions.

"Restrictions in eleven more Police Stations eased in Kashmir Valley. Now 82 out of 105 Police Stations have no restrictions. 29 more landline Telephone Exchanges made functional in addition to 47 already operational," Police said in its tweet.

Restrictions were imposed in the Valley in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 to avoid any untoward incident. However, the restrictions have been eased gradually since then. (ANI)

