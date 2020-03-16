Restrictions imposed on large gatherings in Guruvayur and Kodungallur temples

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In a bid to control large gatherings in Guruvayur and Kodungallur temples in the view of COVID-19, the Kerala government in a meeting chaired by Local Self Government Minister AC Moideen has decided to impose restrictions without compromising on the customs and beliefs of the temples.

People will be allowed only in limited numbers to the Guruvayur temple that invites huge crowds for marriage functions and Choroonu (the traditional practice of giving first solid food to babies by parents seated inside the temple).

It was decided at the meeting that foreigners arriving at the Guruvayur temple will be restrained and precaution will be taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the lodges.

The minister also requested the government and local bodies to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The restrictions will also be imposed in connection with the 'Bharani Mahotsavam' which will be held from March 20-28 in Kodungallur. The decision is to avoid large gathering," the Minister said. (ANI)

