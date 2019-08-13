Restrictions in Kashmir being eased in phased manner: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Restrictions in Kashmir are being eased in a phased manner while the situation in Jammu division is back to normal, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

The restrictions are being eased in a phased manner on the basis of assessment by authorities in various areas of the Kashmir division, Kansal told reporters here.

The spokesperson said medical facilities are being provided to people across the Valley.

"As many as 13,500 people have been given treatment at OPDs, 1,400 new admissions have also been done, besides performing of 600 medical procedures," he said, adding, "Availability of all drugs including the life-saving ones have been ensured in every hospital across the Valley."

According to a government release, traffic on national highways passing through the state is plying normally. Similarly, flights to and from the Valley are operating normally, it said.

The release said preparations for the smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations are in place in every district of the Valley.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed following the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Monday, people in Srinagar and other regions of J-K visited mosques to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. (ANI)

