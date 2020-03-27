Restrictions on domestic flights extended till April 14: DGCA

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The restrictions on domestic flights have been extended till April 14, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

This comes amid the countrywide 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On Thursday, DGCA had said in a release, "It has been decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6:30 pm (GMT) of April 14, 2020. This will not apply to approved international all-cargo operations and flights."

The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 66 while there are 640 active COVID-19 patients in the county.

17 people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

