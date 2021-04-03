Restrictions on number of people visiting Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on Easter

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): With another Holy Week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christians in the national capital marked Good Friday services with tight restrictions on gatherings.

At the Sacred Heart Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in the national capital, which typically draws thousands of people for its Easter week services had just 25 to 30 per cent of the worshippers allowed into the church.

"On Good Friday many people used to come, but this year due to COVID-19, the number of people were restricted. The number of people visiting the church has been restricted for Easter this year as well. The services will be held at 30 per cent capacity of the church. Senior citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the church," Father Lawrence, Parish priest, Sacred Heart Cathedral told ANI.



"Following the guidelines of the government, those visiting the church have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks," he said adding that online registration is also available for those who wished to attend the services.

Devotees who participated in the prayer and services were also subjected to thermal screening at the entrance to the cathedral.

When asked about the message for Easter this year, Father Lawrence said, "The message for Easter is that we should never get disappointed with any situation and trust in God and always hope for good."

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.

According to the Delhi government on Friday the total cases mounted to 6,68,814 including 11,994 active cases and total 6,45,770 discharged cases. Delhi registered 2,084 recoveries and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours. The death toll touched 11,050 including the new deaths. (ANI)

