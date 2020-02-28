Restrictions on pro and anti-CAA, NRC rallies in Odisha's Bhadrakh, says Police

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Bhadrak Police on Thursday clamped restrictions on holding rallies in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and deployed five platoons of police in the town.

As per reports, when a group was planning to organise a rally and meeting in Puruna Bazaar area on the issue of NRC and CAA, a police team prevented them from making an announcement on a mike and stationed police personnel to maintain law and order in the area. Senior police officials also monitored the situation in the town.

On Thursday afternoon, Balasore Inspector General Diptesh Patnaik held discussions with leaders organising the protests and asked them not to conduct pro or anti-CAA and NRC rallies and meetings.

He added permission will not be granted for holding rallies in the town and strict action will be taken against those who indulge in posting inciting messages on social media platforms.

A group of people has been protesting against CAA and NRC since January 26 in the town. However, police have restricted permission to pro and anti-CAA and NRC rallies in Bhadrakh.

Speaking to media, organiser Shaikh Zulfikar Ali said that they had announced about the anti-CAA and NRC rally about 15 days ago and they should not be restricted by the police. (ANI)

