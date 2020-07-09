Result dates of Class X, XII board exams not announced yet: CBSE

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that it has not yet announced the result dates for Class X and Class XII board exams and said a fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class XII and Class X Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," the CBSE said in a statement.

A fake release, which surfaced on social media today stated that while Class XII results will be announced on July 11 and Class X results will be out on July 13.



It had also provided three website URLs where students can view their results.

On June 25, the Central government had submitted before the Supreme Court that the remaining Class X and XII CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled. (ANI)

