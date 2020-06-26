Results for Classes X, XII based upon assessment scheme to be declared by July 15

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): As CBSE has decided to cancel the examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 in the view of coronavirus outbreak, Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said that results based upon the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15.

"Keeping in view the request received from various State Governments and the prevailing circumstances due to Covid 10, CBSE has decided to cancel the Examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled to be held from 1st July to 15th 2020," read a release from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The ministry informed that the Supreme Court today has agreed on the proposal of CBSE to cancel the examination and on a scheme to assess the final performance of students in their classes X and XII exams.

"Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, 2020, so that candidates can apply and seek admission in Higher Education institutes," the HRD Minister said.

He said that assessment from the performance of students in the cancelled examination will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class-X and Class-XII.

The HRD Minister expressed his gratitude towards the Supreme Court for accepting the proposal of not holding the CBSE examinations of class XII from July 1 to July 15 and for giving priority to safety concerns of students.

"CBSE will conduct an optional examination for class XII students in the subjects the examination for which were scheduled to be conducted from 1st July to 15th, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive," he said.

"Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performances if they wish so," he added.

Pokhriyal said that no further examinations will be conducted for candidates in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of the assessment scheme will be treated as final. (ANI)