Results of police recruitment board exams of Assam govt declared

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 18 (ANI): State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of the Assam Government on Sunday declared the recruitment examination results for 5,200 posts of SI (UB), SI (AB), Constable (AB and UB).

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is also the Chairman of SLPRB Recruitment board, said the process for 5,262 posts has been completed and 5,200 posts (Male - 4493 and Female - 707) have been filled up.

"A total of 7,07,328 candidates had applied for 5,262 posts and after completion of the process, we have selected 5,200 candidates for same number of posts," Mahanta said.



He further said that SLPRB already completed the recruitment process and declared the results in the month of May 2022 and selected 9005 candidates for appointment in various ranks of posts in Assam Police, APRO, F & ES, and CD & HG. Appointment letters for these selected candidates were distributed on May 14 this year by the Assam Chief Minister.

"Out of 5,200 newly selected candidates, 278 candidates for SI (AB) and 2442 candidates for Constable (AB) will be recruited in five Assam Commando Battalions," the Assam DGP said.

The Assam DGP also said that the appointment letter of newly selected candidates will be distributed on September 22 in Guwahati. (ANI)

