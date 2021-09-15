Results of POLYCET 2021 declared

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): The results of POLYCET 2021 for admission into polytechnic colleges was released on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, IT, Skill Development & Training M Gowtham Reddy released the results of POLYCET 2021.

The exam was conducted on September 1 where 74,824 students had applied and 68,137 students appeared for the test.



As per the results, 64,187 students have passed and the pass percentage was 94.20 per cent. The cut-off for the exam was 30 marks, which was needed for the SC and ST students.

While talking to the media, Reddy said, "There is a total of 261 polytechnic colleges in the state and 69,724 seats available."

"Five new courses including cloud computing and big data, artificial intelligence, 3D animation and graphics, animation and multimedia, web designing are being introduced from 2021-22," he added.

Reddy further said that the state government is planning to increase the number of government polytechnic, ITI and degree colleges so that all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state will have one each.

"Now there are more job opportunities in middle-level category in industries. So the need for polytechnic skilled students is in demand," said Reddy. (ANI)

