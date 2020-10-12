Resume local train services in West Bengal before Durga Puja, Swapan Dasgupta writes to Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday wrote to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, requesting him to restore the local and suburban train services in West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

"I have today sent a letter to Piyush Goyal requesting him to restore the local and suburban train services in West Bengal. This is urgently needed so that people can go about their livelihood without the difficulties they are at present encountering. I am hopeful he will oblige," Dasgupta tweeted.

He wrote that a prolonged suspension of the local train services in West Bengal, especially the suburban trains that link the districts to Kolkata, since the lockdown in March has caused enormous hardships to people who need to commute on a daily basis for their livelihood. "They are now dependant on overcrowded buses, many of which charge exorbitant fares," Dasgupta wrote.



He added since the suburban train services in Mumbai are likely to be fully restored by October 15, services in and around Kolkata should also be made operational before Durga Puja this month.

"I earnestly request you to please take steps so that the suburban train services in West Bengal can be fully restored as soon as possible. Of course, all necessary health precautions, including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing should be put in force. I hope you will meet this pressing demand from the people of West Bengal," he wrote.

On Monday, the Western Railways resumed the daily services of two local trains on Maharashtra's Pune-Lonavala route for the essential services providers. (ANI)

