Retail liquor shops to open in Rajasthan from today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Retail liquor shops are all set to open from Monday in Rajasthan, in all the zones except curfew and containment zones following some restrictions, said State Excise Department.

The shops will open in green, orange and red zones from 10 am to 6 pm, which will be followed strictly.

All the shop sellers will have to wear masks and gloves, they will also have to keep sanitiser and hand wash at their shops. Social distancing should be maintained outside the liquor shops. The phone numbers of all the customers will be noted so that the data can be used in future if required, the Excise Department directed.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Government has issued a notification stating regulations to be observed by the persons to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19, including the compulsory wearing of face mask or face cover (nose and mouth covered properly) in public or workplace.

No shopkeeper shall sell any item to a person who is not wearing a face mask or face cover properly. No person shall spit in a public place.

"No person shall consume liquor in any public place. No person shall consume liquor in any public place. No person shall sell paan, gutka, tobacco etc. Every person shall maintain social distancing (minimum of six feet from the other person) in a public place," stated Rajasthan Government in its notification.

"No person shall organise any marriage related function or gathering without prior intimation in writing submitted in the office of Sub Divisional Magistrate, and shall also be responsible to ensure that social distancing is maintained throughout the function and that the total number of persons does not exceed 50," the notification read.

There shall not be more than 20 persons at funerals/last rites and social distancing shall be ensured.

No person shall organise any other kind of social/political/sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious function/ other gathering. These regulations shall remain in force till such time that the same are revoked or revised. (ANI)

