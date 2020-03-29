Retailers in Hyderabad stop selling masks, sanitisers due to high prices

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The pharmacists in Hyderabad have alleged that there is a shortage of masks and hand sanitisers in the market as the wholesalers are selling these products at unreasonable prices.

"There is a shortage of masks in the market. We don't have any stocks. There is a lot of demand but we are unable to get them at reasonable prices from the wholesalers. Genuine sanitisers with a certified brand are not available. We urge the government to take this issue seriously," Praveen Kumar, a pharmacist, told ANI.

Another pharmacist Ramesh said: "The wholesalers are selling masks and sanitisers at a higher cost than what is fixed by the government. How can we then purchase masks and sanitisers from them and sell these at a higher price to the customers? Therefore, we are not getting any stock."

A customer Joseph Vijay said: "I have come here from a far distant place to purchase a mask since it is not available near my house. The masks are not even available at the store in the Gandhi Hospital here."

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of all States to ensure the availability and distribution of masks, gloves, and sanitisers in view of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)



