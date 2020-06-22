Retd. Lt Gen Abhay Krishna takes oath as chief commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): Lieutenant General (Retired) Abhay Krishna on Monday took an oath as the Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Gen. Krishna took the oath in the presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who appointed Lt Gen. (Retd.) Krishna as Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission, as per an official order.

The position was earlier held by Dr Arup Roy Chowdhury. (ANI)