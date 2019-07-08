Retd SI thrashed to death by another policeman in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 08 (ANI): A retired sub-inspector was allegedly beaten to death by a retired policeman and his family over some petty issue in Aman Nagar of Ludhiana on Sunday.

The deceased's family said that the accused, identified as Pritpal, came in his car and damaged the slope built outside his house.

When Laldhari Yadav protested against it, Pritpal started abusing him and during the duel, the accused took him inside his house. After locking the door from inside, Pritpal, his son, wife, and daughter beat him to death.

Soon after getting the information, a team of police officials led by ACP Mukhtiyar and Saleem Tabri SHO Vijay Kumar reached the spot and started an investigation

A case has been registered against Pritpal, his wife, son and daughter. (ANI)

