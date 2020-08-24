Retired Asst. Sub-Inspector beaten to death by rowdy-sheeter in Andhra

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A retired Assistant Sub Inspector was allegedly beaten to death by a rowdy-sheeter in the Thotavari Palem village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Sunday, the Epurupalem police said.

"The retired Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) S Nageswara Rao (62) was a resident of Thotavari Palem village in the Prakasam district. A rowdy-sheeter named Surendra created a ruckus in front of the house of the retired police officer and subsequently entered into a heated argument. The fight escalated and Surendra used a stick to beat the former ASI to death. Rao died on the spot and Surendra fled the scene," the police said.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A search for the accused is underway, police said. (ANI)

