Retired IFS officer dies by suicide in Delhi's Defence Colony

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer on Wednesday died by suicide by allegedly shooting himself with his pistol at his residence in Defence Colony.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 7.25 am which reported that a person had shot himself in a house at the Defence Colony. The caller stated that the person was alive and needed an ambulance.

Soon after the call, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Colony rushed to the spot with his staff. Enquiries revealed that the person was identified as Ranjeet Sethi, aged 81, who was a retired IFS officer.



Sethi was immediately moved to Moolchand Hospital for treatment, following which he succumbed to his injuries. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site.

Further enquiries revealed that Sethi had been discharged yesterday from BL Kapoor Hospital.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

