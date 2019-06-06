SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal speaking to reporters outside Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal speaking to reporters outside Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

Return Sikh's holy scriptures seized allegedly by Army during Operation Blue Star: Sukhbir Badal

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:12 IST

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI) An Akali Dal delegation led by its President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded the return of different scriptures, books and other treasures allegedly seized by the Army during the Operation Blue Star in 1984.
Badal submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister Amit Shah regarding demands of the Sikh community on the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
"Sikh Community is eagerly waiting for the precious treasure the attacking army seized and taken away during the attack. It includes important holy scriptures, artefacts, thousands of books and collection part of the Sikh Reference and relics belonging to Sri Guru Sahib and other Sikh personalities should be located and returned to community with due honour," the memorandum read.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Badal alleged the Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by Gandhi family, in an apparent reference to Operation Blue Star.
"I want to say that what Gandhi family has done was not good. Everyone had said that there might be other options. The Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the Gandhi family. I have seen that today they are involved in the same acts and committed 1984 Sikh riots. They are trying to weaken the Sikh community," he said.
When asked whether he demanded an inquiry into Operation Blue Star, SAD chief said, "We have not thought of anything. But, shortly, our party will sit and decide."
He said, "550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Pasha is coming and there are only four months left. A committee under Home Minister is overseeing the preparations. We have requested that the celebrations should have started by now. India should talk with its counterpart Pakistan to get permission so that we can take out 'Nagar Kirtan' to the birthplace of Guru Nanak Sahab."
The SAD said that they are hopeful that some of the most important issues concerned with the "tragic and unfortunate attack" on holy shrine would get resolved.
"Some serving Sikh Army Personnel who could not tolerate this attack on their most revered religious place and on Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji left their units to visit Sri Harmanclir Sahib out of faith and religious sentiments were dismissed from the army authorities without going into the depth of circumstances. We humbly request for their rehabilitation and pension benefits. This will give a positive message to the aggrieved Sikh Community," the memorandum read.(ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:58 IST

Hyderabad: 5-year-old boy drowns in water sump

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, named Abdul Rahman, died after drowning in a neighbour's water sump here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:55 IST

Parents file complaint after nurse cuts off thumb of child in...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Parents of a 5-month old baby have filed a police complaint against a government hospital here and a nurse employed with it alleging negligence after their baby lost her thumb in the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:54 IST

US State Secy Pompeo to visit India on June 26

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is expected to pay a delegation-level visit to New Delhi, probably on June 26, before heading to attend the G-20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29, United States ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Rahul asks all Cong state in-charges to submit report by June to...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked all party's state in-charges to submit a report to review the drubbing of Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Pradhan writes to Jayshankar requesting repatriation of 10...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jayshankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employer in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

India signs deal with Israel to procure 100 SPICE bombs

New Delhi (India), Jun 6 (ANI): In a major development, India on Thursday signed a deal with Israel under emergency provisions worth around Rs 300 crore for buying over 100 SPICE bombs with high explosives warhead for the Indian Air Force. This is the first defence deal signed by the government after

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:18 IST

CM Amarinder Singh approves Sustainable Developments Goals

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Jun 6 (ANI) The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned the formulation of an action plan to set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:09 IST

Will complain to MP Guv about VIP treatment to Kamal Nath's...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Kothari on Thursday said that his party will complain to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel regarding VIP treatment provided to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:59 IST

Missing AN-32 aircraft: Pilot's family members meet Defence...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Family members of Ashish Tanwar, the pilot of IAF AN 32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:31 IST

PM Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reconstituted the NITI Aayog retaining Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and three other members. Names of high profile member Bibek Debroy and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant do not figure in the new team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

CBI arrests 3 persons in SSC paper leak case

New Delhi (India) Jun 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of PDP leader and ex-Wachi MLA Aijaz

Read More
iocl