Returning migrants being closely monitored for COVID-19: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that currently there are 10,852 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital and that the migrants returning to the city are being closely monitored.

"Delhi has reported 1,53,367 COVID-19 cases including 10,852 active cases and 1,38,301 recoveries. We have 14,000 available beds in hospitals across the city, out of which, three and a half thousand are currently being used. We are being extremely vigilant about migrant workers who have come back to the city for work. They are not only coming from the borders but also by train. Those with symptoms will be tested," Jain said.

"As far as positive cases after recoveries are concerned, experts have told us that some people test positive for COVID-19 even after they've recovered because of the dead virus present in the system. We are monitoring patients very closely with CCTV cameras and everything and are getting very good results. The results of the second Sero survey are also expected in this week. The first survey showed that over 22 per cent people from Delhi were exposed to the virus," he added.

He said that the government was making arrangements for the "10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute" campaign, which is scheduled to be held from September 1, to reduce the dengue risk in the national capital. (ANI)

