Returning Officer accepts candidature of BJP's Scindia, Sumer Singh for RS polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Returning Officer on Tuesday approved the candidature of BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh.

While Scindia has joined BJP last week after quitting Congress, Solanki has resigned from the post of assistant professor.



Scindia was part of the Congress Party for almost two decades.

There are three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

