Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)
Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Revenue generated from toll plazas during 2018-19 is Rs 9,187 cr: Gadkari

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:02 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The total revenue generated from toll plazas during the financial year 2018-19 amounted to Rs 9,187 crore, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
"In 2016-17, a total of Rs 6,937 crore, in 2017-18, Rs 8,630 crore and in 2018-19, Rs 9,187 crore is the total revenue generated from the 549 operational toll plazas across the country," Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha.
Gadkari was answering to an unstarred question posed by BJP leader Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.
The highest toll tax was collected from Uttar Pradesh amounting to Rs 1,525 crore in the financial year of 2018-19. However, the toll-operate-transfer projects (upfront payment for 30 years) is Rs 9,681 crores. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:07 IST

74 pc of BJP's Lok Sabha winners got over 50 pc votes: ADR

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Nearly 74 per cent of BJP candidates who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls got over 50 per cent votes, whereas the figure was 35 per cent for the Congress, according to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:59 IST

Shivraj Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma dies in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:58 IST

Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai: Union Min's response to JDU's demand for...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" (With Narendra Modi, it's possible) -- was the response of a Union Minister when members of the Janata Dal-United, a constituent of the NDA, on Thursday sought from the government a permanent solution to the flood, which has so far killed over

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:56 IST

Rajasthan: 3 held for swindling crores of rupees from doctors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Three people were arrested by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Thursday for allegedly cheating several doctors worth crores of rupees on the pretext of investment in the share market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:51 IST

Priyanka requests Adityanath to provide 'minimum security cover'...

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting "minimum security arrangement" to be made during her visits to the state so that people are not inconvenienced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:41 IST

550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab: SGPC president urges Punjab CM...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to appoint two representatives of the state government in order to jointly celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of G

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:36 IST

Congress raises concerns over Karnataka floor test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in Karnataka, Congress on Thursday raised concerns over the implementation of the Supreme Court's order during the floor test in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:22 IST

'Strength of Indian, Chinese Army reduced in Doklam following...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The strength of both Indian and Chinese troops at the Doklam plateau has reduced after disengagement in August 2017 but India is still closely monitoring Chinese activities in the area, the Defence Ministry said in its annual report released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:08 IST

Kaziranga: Floods force Royal Bengal tiger to take shelter...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Residents of Harmati village in flood-affected Kaziranga suffered a shock after they found a Royal Bengal Tiger relaxing on the bed in one of the houses in the area on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:06 IST

Faced with wrath of floods, Darbhanga locals await govt's help

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Villagers in Smiri block here have been awaiting government's help after floods wreaked havoc in the region over the past week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:04 IST

BSF apprehends four Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly smuggling cattle

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for cattle smuggling from bordering districts of Malda, Murshidabad, and 24 Parganas on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:02 IST

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew sent to police custody in extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A court here on Thursday sent underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar to police custody till July 22 in connection with an extortion case involving a money dispute between two city-based businessmen.city-based businessmen.

Read More
iocl