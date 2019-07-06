Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday (Courtesy: LS TV)
Review of Budget 2019-20 by meme lords will leave you in splits

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:11 IST

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented Union Budget 2019-20, and while intellectuals are busy reviewing it, meme lords are doing what they do the best- overloading social media with some of the wittiest remarks.
Shortly after Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget in Lok Sabha, memester headed to Twitter and assessed the announcements in their own quirky way and it will surely leave you in splits.
Voicing the concerns of millennials, a user wrote, "Half of budget has been declared, still there is no announcement on subsidy for annual subscription of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the india we want to live in? #Budget2019."
Posting a still from the popular Bollywood song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' another user tweeted, "tax payers to #NirmalaSitharaman: Ab yahan se kahan jaaye hum."

The iconic Parle-G kid also figured in a user's tweet. Using multiple cutouts of the chubby baby into one picture, the twitterer played around with his hand gesture to wonder over the budget and wrote, "middle class while listening #Budget2019.

Sharing a still from 'Taare Zameen Par' showing shows Ishaan Awasthi (played by Darsheel Safary) sitting on one of the rocks alongside marine drive staring at the horizon, a user wrote, "me when experts discuss the details of the budget."

Alongside a picture of Vasooli, a character from Bollywood film 'Golmaal 3', captioned "Samajh nahi aaya. Par sun ke achha laga (I did not understand a word but it sounded good)," a person tweeted, "After hearing the budget people be like....."

In yet another DDLJ song reference, a user wrote, "Middle class: is bar humko bumper benefits milenge, Govt : Ye dil ki baat apne dil mein daba ke rakhna" posting a picture of Kajol's character from the film.

Quoting Akshay Kumar's dialogue from his film 'Phir Hera Pheri', another user wrote, "Middle class: is baar to hamare liye #Budget2019 mai koi toh achi scheme hogi (I am sure there will be a good scheme for us in the budget this year), Govt: Tu ja yaha se, ye scheme tere liye hai hi nahi (please go from here, this scheme is not meant for you)."

Sitharaman, who became the first full-time women Finance Minister to present budget, drew the loudest applause from members on announcement related to women with the Union Minister Smriti Irani taking the lead. (ANI)

