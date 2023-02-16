Revival of cinema turns spotlight back on J-K, over 150 films shot in last 2 years

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): Once popular with filmakers for its scenic locations and pristine landscape, Jammu and Kashmir fell behind in the pecking order of shooting destinations as militancy peaked.

However, with the revival of cinema, Jammu and Kashmir has been the centre of attraction for filmmakers over the last couple of years.

Following the implementation of the new Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy in 2021, the Union Territory has been emerging as a preferred shooting location for the film industry and more than 150 films and web series have been shot in the UT in less than 2 years.

After recording a sharp upturn in the number of tourists and air traffic in 2022, the UT is being promoted at all global fora to further explore the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir.

Owing to the efforts of the Department of Tourism and other stakeholders over the past two years, Jammu and Kashmir is now opening up for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and tourism (MICE).



Over the past couple of months, many corporate delegations have visited Kashmir and many more visits are lined up for the coming season. Executives of travel companies visit the valley with their clients, helping Kashmir emerge as a corporate tourism destination as well.

According to the administration, the UT has all the infrastructure, services and tourism packages required for MICE tourism. In addition to introducing adventure activities, it is working in a holistic manner to attract tourists across all segments through promotions, roadshows, and events.

A senior official told local media that the administration was also working on a regular basis to maintain the interest of tourists.

According to the official, for the first time in the history of the UT, a record 1.88 million tourists visited Kashmir last year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also focused on exploring the full potential of pilgrim tourism by developing various religious tourism circuits in the Centrally-Administered Territories. The facilities and infrastructure are being strengthened to keep in view the increasing number of devotees.

According to official data, the construction work of the Mantlai Wellness Center has been completed at a cost of Rs 80 crore and the design of the Katra Multi-modal Station has been finalised.

Work on the Tawi Riverfront is also underway full swing while Mansar and Surinsar have carved their place on the country's tourism map. The government, according to the administration, is working tirelessly to open the Sanasar Tulip Garden for locals as well as tourists this year. Conservation and renovation of 18 historical heritage sites in Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur will start soon.

Jumbo Zoo will be opened to the public in April this year. (ANI)

