Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event after hoisting the tri-colour in Lucknow on August 15. Photo/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event after hoisting the tri-colour in Lucknow on August 15. Photo/ANI

Revocation of Article 370 unprecedented step in formation of 'One India, Great India': Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:41 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hoisted the tri-colour here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.
Speaking at the event, Adityanath said that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is an unprecedented step in the direction of 'one India, great India'. The chief minister said that he is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking this step which the country felt was necessary soon after the independence.
Adityanath said that Independence Day is Resolution day for us. "We should get united with the resolution to provide benefits of government schemes to the person at the lowest rung of the ladder and to make the country's economy reach the top spot."
Speaking about the state's efforts to benefit sugarcane farmers, the chief minister said, "in the last two years, the Uttar Pradesh government has succeeded in paying more than Rs 72,000 crore to sugarcane farmers."
Adityanath further said, "Prime Minister Modi has set the target to make our economy reach 5 trillion dollar mark and in this respect, we should set a target for Uttar Pardesh to become 1 trillion dollar economy and start working for that."
He said, "Today is also the festival of Raksha Bandhan and we will soon come up with 'Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana' which is a forward step in the direction of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' initiative."
"Tree plantation drive has yielded great results with more than 22 crores trees planted on August Kranti Diwas. This move was appreciated within the country and around the world," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Raksha Bandhan: Women tie Rakhi to Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Aug 15 (ANI): Several women tied rakhi to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:16 IST

J-K's Poonch celebrates Independence Day with full fervor

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 15 (ANI): The Independence Day was celebrated with full fervour and patriotism at Poonch on Thursday as Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurled the National flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute of the March Past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:15 IST

J-K: Independence Day celebrated in Kulgam, DC Showkat Ajaz Bhat...

Kulgam (Jammu Kashmir) Aug 15 (ANI): 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in Kulgam on Thursday at district Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:14 IST

PM Modi says `one nation, one constitution' a reality, announces...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality with the repeal of Article 370 and announced an "important" military reform by the creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in his first Independence Day s

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Maoist posters urging people to observe Independence Day as...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Posters of the CPI Maoist state committee urging people in Telangana to consider Independence Day as 'Black Day' were found in the town of Cherla Mandal here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:07 IST

J-K: 73rd Independence Day celebrations held at Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As a part of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai on Thursday unfurled the national flag here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Adityanath urges residents of UP to follow PM's advice

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 15 (ANI): In a drive towards population control, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the residents of the state to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:04 IST

Schools closed in Rajghar, Mandsaur due to rainfall

Rajghar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing the region, all public and private schools in Rajghar have been closed on August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:46 IST

Raksha Bandhan: Children tie rakhi on Punjab CM's wrist

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, children tied rakhi to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:40 IST

73rd Independence Day celebrated with fervour in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 73rd Independence Day was observed across the Rajouri district on Thursday with great fervour and national spirit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Pakistan attempting to push in infiltrators: Northern Army Commander

Kupwara (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday said that for the last few days Pakistan has been attempting to push in infiltrators.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:35 IST

National flag hoisted in floodwaters in Shurpali village

Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India] Aug 15 (ANI): The floods in the Shurpali village in Karnataka failed to dampen the high spirits of the residents, as they hoisted the national flag even in the floodwaters on the occasion of Independence Day here today.

Read More
iocl