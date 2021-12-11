Revocation of farm laws due to determined efforts of Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Punjab CM Channi

Morinda (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): The farmers' agitation launched by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has proved to be a 'big success', and the people of Punjab, farmers, and the Punjab government all have made contributions in this struggle, said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday.

Farmers are returning home today after ending the morcha and the state government is extending a warm welcome to the farmers by setting up reception gates at various places, said Channi.

His remarks came at the meeting with Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Members, Sarpanches, Panches, and Councilors of Block Chamkaur Sahib at his residence in village Dholan Majra.





Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that no stone would be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages for which he is meeting the Panchayats personally and the demands of all the Panchayats would be met. He asked the Panchayats to complete the development works on a war footing so that the next phase of work could be started soon.



He also informed that out of the 18 demands raised by the farmers' organizations, most of them have been accepted and notifications are being issued.

The Chief Minister further said that the Punjab government wanted to waive off all the debts of the farmers and debt up to Rs. 2 lakhs has already been waived off. He informed that he had also written a letter to the Prime Minister to waive off all the debts of farmers and formulate a policy in this regard as the farmers of the entire nation direly needed the same.

Channi also commended and expressed gratitude towards the office bearers of Kisan Morcha. He said that the Punjab government is committed to uplifting the economic status of poor people and concrete steps were being taken in this regard. (ANI)

