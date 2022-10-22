Rewa bus mishap: UP CM Adityanath expresses grief over loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 15 people in the Rewa bus accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to critically injured.

Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 15 people died in the road mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday night in which a passenger bus collided with a truck. At least 40 people have been injured in the accident.

"The loss of life in a road accident in Rewa is very sad incident. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families," the UP Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

UP Chief Minister further said that he had held talks with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan for treatment of the injured and for the transportation of mortal remains of the deceased.

"Talks held with Chief Minister Chouhan Shivraj for proper treatment of injured and transporting mortal remains of deceased Uttar Pradesh residents to the state. Instructions have been given to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured," CMO added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Chouhan assured the UP Chief Minister that the mortal remains of passengers would be brought to Prayagraj by the Madhya Pradesh government.

"Injured passengers have been sent to Prayagraj in two buses overnight, after getting treatment. Critically injured passengers are getting treated free of cost at MP's Rewa Medical College. Rewa district administration is ensuring all necessary arrangements," said MP CMO in a statement.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Friday when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area.

Rewa District Collector Manoj Pushp said: "It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with a truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were conducted and the injured have been sent to the hospital."

According to the Collector rescue operations were completed last night and police, administration and local people are present at the site. (ANI)