Homeguard officer Monu Yadav (Photo/ANI)
Homeguard officer Monu Yadav (Photo/ANI)

Rewari: BJP leader drags homeguard officer on bonnet of his car

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:37 IST

Rewari (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI): BJP leader Satish Khoda on Monday entered into the wrong side of the road in Haryana's Rewari and when was stopped by a home guard the politician created a ruckus.
When Khoda's driver was asked to stop the car by the home guard, he rammed the car into him and dragged him along, leading to a heated argument between the two.
The home guard officer, Monu Yadav said, "I stopped the car. But the driver said that this is Satish Khoda's car. They slapped me when I said that they were on the wrong side."
However, the driver of the car said, "I had taken the car on the wrong side. Then the officer on duty stopped me. I pleaded with him. But he objected during which time I drove the car ahead. The officer got dragged along for around 300 metres. I admit my mistake." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Difficult to provide estimate of black money, says parliamentary panel

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A parliamentary panel of the previous Lok Sabha headed by Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily has said it is difficult to provide a credible estimate of the black money in India and of Indians abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:41 IST

Jharkhand: Family of man beaten on suspicion of theft demands...

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Family of the 22-year-old deceased, who succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up for hours by a mob here, on Monday demanded compensation and a government job for his wife.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:31 IST

'...Film abhi baki hai': says Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zila Parishad...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy used the popular oneliner "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai" as one more TMC MLA, and 10 Zila Parishad members including their chief joined the BJP here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:25 IST

Mulayam Singh hospitalised after he complained of urinary retention

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here after he complained of urinary retention.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:18 IST

Committed to values of Ambedkar, will not pull down his statue:...

Deoli (Delhi) [India], June 24 (ANI): Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday clarified that statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will not be pulled down, as alleged by the Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University Anu Singh Lather.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:17 IST

Ram Rahim's parole matter is sub-judice, decision to be taken by...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the matter relating to giving parole to jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is sub-judice and the final call will only be taken by the Police Commissioner, as per the rule.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Bodies of 7 mountaineers to be brought to Nanda Devi camp,...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Dead bodies of the seven mountaineers found in an avalanche site in Nanda Devi is set to be brought to base camp in two days time, said a government official on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Centre committed to promoting all Indian languages equally: HRD Minister

New Delhi (India) June 24 (ANI) Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said the Centre is committed to promoting all Indian languages equally through the new education policy in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Karnataka: Locals rescue girl, her grandmother stranded on bank of canal

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Using a rope and ladder, locals in Karnataka's Koppal district rescued a girl and her grandmother, who were stranded on the bank of a canal following heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:57 IST

Punjab to organise special programmes on June 26 to take on drug abuse

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): The government has decided to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in every district of the state with the active involvement of schools, colleges, NGOs and social welfare organisations on June 26, said Health and Family W

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:55 IST

Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe elected as Deputy Chairperson of state...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe on Monday was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairperson of state Legislative Council.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:35 IST

Cong LS leader apologies for calling PM Modi 'naali' over his...

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he called him 'Naali' when a BJP MP compared him with Swami Vivekananda.

Read More
iocl