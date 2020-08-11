Rhea files fresh plea in SC against alleged media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged "unfair media trial" against her in connection with the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, in her fresh petition before the Supreme Court, said that the issue has been blown out of proportion in the media and alleged that the news channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case.

"The petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a fowl-play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of petitioner is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case," the plea said.

It said that the media had also "convicted" the accused in 2G and Arushi Talwar case in a similar fashion and each and every accused was, later on, found innocent by the courts.

"The investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) never sees the light of the day, and at drop of a hat, cases get registered even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case," the plea said targeting the probe in the death case by the two probe agencies.

The CBI had last week registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in the case. The ED has also registered a case in the matter.

The central government had earlier accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a probe by the CBI in the matter.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday Rhea Chakraborty's earlier plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (ANI)