Rhino census at Kaziranga National Park to start from March 26

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Assam Forest Department on Wednesday announced that a census of the one-horned Rhino population will be held from 26 to 28 March in Kaziranga National Park.

"The 14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022 scheduled on March 26-28 in all the ranges of the national park," stated a notice issued by Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.



As per the guidelines by DFO, all tourist safaris (including the jeep safari and elephant safari) will remain closed on the days of population census.

"The Rhino population estimation is a mandatory management practice and suspension of tourism activities during the period is necessary for the interest of the smooth conduct of the estimation," the DFO mentioned in the notice issued.

The last Rhino census in Kaziranga National Park was held in 2018 when the rhino population was recorded at 2,413. (ANI)

