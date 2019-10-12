Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands while posing for a picture at Krishna's Butter Ball during the second informal summit in Mamallapuram on Friday.
Rich heritage, cultural diversity marks 1st day of Modi-Xi meet in Mamallapuram

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The first day of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced in Mamallapuram on Friday with a splash of the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity on full display.
Both Modi and Xi had arrived in Chennai earlier in the day for the two-day meet. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the Chinese President at the Chennai International Airport, while children in large numbers were seen holding panda soft toys as it is the national animal of China.
The airport was also decked with flowers, banana leaves and flags of both India and China in honour of Xi.
The Chinese President then proceeded to ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy for a while.
Travelling around 55 kilometres to Mamallapuram from Chennai, Xi was received in the coastal city by a veshti-wearing Prime Minister Modi. While the Chinese President opted for a relaxed outfit comprising of a crisp white full-sleeved shirt and black trousers, Modi donned a veshti, angvastram and a white half-sleeved shirt for the first day of the informal summit.
Kick-starting the informal meet, Prime Minister Modi took the visiting Chinese dignitary on a tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram, before settling down for a colourful performance.
The temple town is famed for its temples and architecture which date back to the Pallava Dynasty.
While touring the magnificent Panch Rathas complex, the two leaders sat down to catch their breaths and sipped on fresh coconut water, which was quite a departure from the 'Chai pe Charcha' that Modi is known for.
The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots.
After the cultural performance, Modi hosted a special dinner for Xi. Sources said that the dinner began at around 7 pm and the two leaders conversated for more than two hours.
At the special dinner hosted by Modi in Xi's honour, the Chinese President relished the real taste of India. While a variety of Indian culinary delights were on display, a special focus was given to South India cuisine.
From Thakkali Rasam and Arachavitta Sambar to Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa, the menu reflected the sweeping diversity of south Indian culinary traditions.
Modi gifted Xi a Nachiarkoil-Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi.
The Chinese President was earlier accorded a grand welcome by people who lined the streets along with traditional drum players, creating a warm environment which personified the Indian belief of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.
The meeting is a follow up to the inaugural summit which was held in Wuhan from April 27 to 28 last year.
Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mamallapuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and Prime Minister Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement ahead of two world leaders meet in the historic temple town.
While no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreements will be signed during the two-day engagement, Xi and Modi are slated to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks on the second day of the informal meet.
The meeting between the two leaders will not have a specific agenda, however, the focus of the meeting will be on improving people-to-people contact and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border.
After the talks, Modi will host a lunch in honour for the visiting dignitary. Following this, Xi will then proceed to Chennai where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:23 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed the challenges posed by terrorism and radicalisation to the two countries and said they will work together to overcome the "common challenges".

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:11 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of stray cows on Bhopal-Indore highway which leads to accidents, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday informed that the state government has set a target of constructing 3,000 cow shelt

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:41 IST

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Three persons, including the main accused Jolly Shaju, were taken to the site of crime, Ponnamattam House on Friday by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which six members of a family were killed over a period of 14 years in Kera

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Income Tax Department conducted a search on a prominent business group in Karnataka which runs multiple educational institutions.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced that Rs 452 crore have been transferred in the bank accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers of the state.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:24 IST

Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to preserve the historical sites in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the establishment of Archaeological Corporation.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:22 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In an unusual case, a woman from the Dadau area in Aligarh took the body of her dog to the police station as a proof alleging that it was murdered by her neighbours during a brawl.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:20 IST

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The magnificent cultural heritage of India was on full display on the first day of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:17 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Four persons, including Osmania University professor Jagan and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) student union president Maddileti, were held for alleged links with Naxals, police said on Friday.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:11 IST

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Four people have been and are being interrogated in connection with a triple murder in Murshidabad, police said on Friday.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:04 IST

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping on the first day of the second informal summit in Mamallapuram on Friday.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:56 IST

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Theni district-based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon as a welcome gesture for the world leaders in Tamil Nadu.

