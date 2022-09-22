Rift in Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar, RJD's Shivanand advises Nitish to handover CM post to Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): A rift appeared in the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar as Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Wednesday advised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to open an ashram to provide political training and to handover chief ministerial post to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in 2025.

However, the Janata Dal (United) in a benefitting reply to Tiwari said that people want to see Nitish Kumar at the highest post.

Tiwari, who shared a friendly political bond with Nitish Kumar earlier, reminded Bihar CM about his retirement plans.

Addressing party workers at the RJD state council meeting in Patna, Tiwari said, "Long ago, Nitish Kumar had said that he will open the ashram and provide political training. I will remind him to open that ashram after making Tejashwi the chief minister in 2025. After that, I will also join you in the ashram and train the political workers there."

The meeting was attended by RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha said in a tweet, "Nitish Kumar ji is not going to open the ashram yet. The prayers of crores of countrymen are with him, who want Nitish ji to continue to serve the people of India while staying at the highest peak of power. But if you need, you should look for some ashram."

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined hands with RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan government in August.



It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month.

Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar.



The Grand alliance Bihar government comprises JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) and has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House. (ANI)

