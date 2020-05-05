Right of multiple-entry long-term visa facility to OCI cardholders will remain in abeyance: MHA

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said the right of multiple-entry life-long term visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will remain in abeyance till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by the Government of India.

Though the Ministry also gave relief to the OCI cardholders, who are already in India, it has said that "in case of persons holding OCI card who are already in India, the OCI card shall remain valid for their stay in India for any length of time."

The MHA in an order said that "it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to do so, hereby specifies that the right of multiple entry life long visa facility for visiting India for any purpose granted to persons registered as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders shall continue to be kept in abeyance till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by the Government of India."

"Any foreign national holding an OCI card, who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons during this period may contact the nearest Indian Mission," the Union Home Ministry said. (ANI)

