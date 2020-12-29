'Right To Live On Her Terms': Allahabad HC reunites interfaith couple

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of an interfaith couple, mentioning that the woman "has a choice to live her life on her own terms" with her husband.

High Court has dismissed the FIR lodged against the husband. The woman's father had filed a lawsuit claiming abduction of her daughter and forcing her for marriage.

Later, the woman decided to move to the court along with her husband and the bench observed that an adult woman "has a choice to live her life on her own terms".



The court also directed the Etah police to give protection to the couple. The husband had filed a habeas corpus petition.

The Etah CJM Court had earlier sent the woman to the Child Welfare Committee. Later she was sent into the custody of her parents against her will.

Later the Allahabad High Court termed it to be a "wrong" move.

The two-member bench, consisting of Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal passed on the order. (ANI)

