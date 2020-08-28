Right to Recall Bill to be taken up in next assembly session: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that Right to Recall Bill would be taken up in the next assembly session.

"The Right to Recall Bill was to be introduced yesterday in the Assembly session. But ministers believed that there were other issues which needed to be discussed. It has been planned to take up this matter in the next session."

The monsoon session of Haryana Assembly commenced from August 26 with all health precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta is undergoing home isolation as he has detected positive for coronavirus.

Gupta had issued instructions that all members and staff should carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for the Assembly session. (ANI)

