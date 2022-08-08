Rijiju attacks Sibal over his comment on judiciary, AIBA terms it 'contemptuous'

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed former union minister Kapil Sibal over his controversial comment on the Supreme Court and the judiciary.

While talking to ANI, Rijiju said, "Statement made by Kapil Sibal is in line with his existing mindset. For Congress and like-minded people, Courts/constitutional authorities must favour them or work as per their interest, or else they start attacking constitutional authorities themselves."

"It is sad that prominent leaders and parties are criticising constitutional authorities & agencies. These agencies are absolutely autonomous," the Law Minister added.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior advocate, Kapil Sibal, in an event, had expressed his displeasure over some of the recent judgements passed by the Supreme Court saying he has "no hope left" in the institution.

"If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," Sibal said.

His remarks, however, triggered a furore.

Criticising Senior Advocate Sibal's statements, All India Bar Association Chairman Adish Aggarwala told ANI that Kapil Sibal lamenting that he has lost hope in the Indian judiciary is "contemptuous".

"Court decides cases by applying facts presented before them, they hold allegiance to the constitution of India. He's a senior and seasoned advocate," AIBA Chairman added.

While, Delhi-based two lawyers Vineet Jindal and Shashank Shekhar Jha have written letters to Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, seeking his approval for a contempt case against Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for his recent controversial remark against the Supreme Court of India.



Advocate Vineet Jindal on Monday filed a request letter to the Attorney General for consent to proceeding with Criminal Contempt of Court against Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, allegedly "for scandalizing the Indian Judiciary & disgracing its dignity."

Jindal stated that statements Kapil Sibal's statements have directly made allegations with the intent to disgrace and scandalize the sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India. The statements by Kapil Sibal have scandalized the judgments passed by the Supreme Court judges and accused them of being corrupt.

If this kind of precedent were allowed, political leaders would start making reckless allegations against the judges of the highest Court of our country and this trend would soon lead to the failure of an independent judiciary system.

Through his statement, he has dishonoured the Judges of the Supreme court who are the guardians of the whole legal system and disgraced and jeopardized the integrity of the entire judicial system. This kind of statement would affect the masses by growing a sense of mistrust and concern among the public about the fall in the standards of the judicial system.

Jindal through its letter seeks consent under section 15 (1) (b) of the contempt

of courts Act 1971, read with rule 3 of the rules to regulate the procedure for the contempt of the Supreme court 1975 to initiate criminal contempt against Kapil Sibal.

However Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha in its application sent to Attorney General, stated that Senior Kapil Sibal has categorically insulted the Supreme Court, the Judges of the Supreme Court, undermining the authority of the Supreme Court as well as labelling serious charges against the Chief Justice of Indian and other Justices of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Shekhar, in his speech, Kapil Sibal raised doubt on the independence of the Supreme Court and undermined the dignity with a malafide intention to malign the image of the Supreme Court.

Kindly grant me permission to bring a contempt petition against the Contemnor u/s 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 r/w Rule 3 of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, stated the plea moved by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha. (ANI)

