Rijiju takes swipes at Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' remark; says he thinks he's 'king of India'

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit back at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark of "idea of the king has come back" in Lok Sabha and said that he thinks he is the "king of India".

The Congress leader on Wednesday had accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said, "the idea of the king has come back".

"Earlier he used to behave like India's 'Yuvraj' and now he thinks he is the 'king' of India!," said Rijiju in a tweet today.

Further taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's remark of 'two Indias being created', Rijiju compared the 'two Indias' and said, "Two Indias are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trips to foreign destinations and enjoy a very colourful life. 2. People live a simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Minister demanded an apology from the Congress leader saying "he has no regard for constitutional authorities".

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister had said, "Not only as India's Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and Election Commission. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologize to the people, judiciary and Election Commission."

"We know that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in democracy and he has no regard for constitutional authorities. We do not take his habitual senseless comments seriously but since he has abused constitutional authorities from the Parliament house, he must tender unconditional apology," said Rijiju.



He further said that his remark will go down as a black spot in the Parliamentary proceedings because nobody has spoken such a reprehensible remark about the Indian Judiciary and Election Commission of India on the floor of the house.

Congress MP on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha stating that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea" and "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, he said, "There are two visions-- one is the union of states, the union of languages and the union of cultures. This is like a bouquet of flowers and no power in the world could challenge this bouquet. There is another vision of ruling by a stick by Centre. You people have no idea of history. Because every time it has been attempted, the stick to be broken and smashed. The result of the flawed vision of the centre is two Indias being created."

"This centralised vision of king has been removed by Congress in 1947. Now the idea of king has come back. Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters. As a result the instrument of conversation between states and our people which we call the institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea. The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," he added.

In July 2021, names of several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware, according to a news report.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)