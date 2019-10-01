Rika and Kika, two tigresses released in Bengal safari near Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): West-Bengal Forest Minister Bratya Basu, Tourism minister Goutam Deb, and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh jointly released Kika and Rika, two tigresses at the open tiger enclosure in the Bengal Safari park near Siliguri on Tuesday.

Tigress Shila had given birth to three cubs on May 11 last year at the park. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named the three tiger cubs as Kika, Rika, and Ika. But after the five months, Ika died due to the weak immunity.

According to the park authorities, Rika is normal while Kika is having white stripes. Both are at their perfect age to be released in the open so that people moving in the vehicles can enjoy the tiger safari.

At this moment three female, Kika, Rika and Shila, and one male Brivan, a total of four tigers are present in the tiger enclosure.

Bratya Basu, State Forest Minister said, "It was inaugurated in 2016 and within these three years we have earned 3.50 crore and three lakh tourists visited this park in the current year. It will create a huge impact among wildlife lovers including locals".

Goutam Deb, State Forest Minister said, "It is one of the popular tourist destinations of the region. Bengal safari is situated on the way to Sikkim and it is only seven km from Siliguri, people are very much happy to visit the Bengal Safari park. We are going to start biodiversity zone with Butterfly Park, toy train and other parks at the Safari".

Deepika Barua a visitor from Assam said, it's very good news for us, we are too much excited to see Kika and Rika."

The Bengal safari was set up over 700 acres of forest land. The park offers tiger safari, mixed herbivore safari, elephant safari, leopard safari, and Asiatic black bear safari. (ANI)

