RIMS attendant among 14 new coronavirus cases in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): An attendant of Department of Respiratory Medicine, RIMS was among 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Manipur, officials said.

According to a press release issued by RIMS Medical Superintendent Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh, the attendant had visited the Respiratory Medicine OPD, Respiratory Medicine Ward, ECG Room in OPD block, Radio-Diagnosis Department, Respiratory Medicine Department, and Plastic Surgery Department.

Singh said that RIMS OPD block and all the departments/wards which the attendant visited have been closed for one week with immediate effect. However, emergency services would not be affected.

He also further said that all the faculty members, nurses, and other staff who were in close contact with the attendant and his contacts would undergo coronavirus tests on July 23 and 24.

Dr Singh informed that epidemiological investigation and contact tracing inside RIMS has been initiated by the Community Medicine Department, RIMS.

On Monday, a press release issued by Additional Director (Health) and COVID-19 Common Control Room spokesman Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, four people were tested positive at RIMS and 10 others at Thoubal district hospital during the last 24 years.

"They belong to Imphal West (1), Kamjong (1) and Thoubal (12). The attendant working at RIMS is among the 10 people tested positive at Thoubal district hospital. One woman working at DRDA Thoubal has been tested positive together with her four children. Moreover, two other people who got into contact with the Pradhan of Thoubal Moijing have also been tested positive.

"Further, four other people belonging to Lilong Dam area who got into contact with the RIMS doctor have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Pradhan and the doctor had already tested positive for the contagion. The four people belonging to Lilong Dam area and another one tested positive during rapid antigen test today," read the release.

With 85 people recovering from the contagion during the past 24 hours, the recovery rate has reached 68.57 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 1,930 including 610 active cases and 1,320 recovered cases. (ANI)

