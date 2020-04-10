RIMS, Ranchi facing acute shortage of medicines and dialysis technicians

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): During the coronavirus lockdown, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here is facing a shortage of medicines and dialysis technicians.

Most of the general and life-saving medicines are out of stock.

On the other hand, dialysis at RIMS is curtailed due to the unavailability of technicians.

The RIMS administration has requested IMA Ranchi to help in this critical situation.

RIMS Director Dr DK Singh told ANI, "We are facing an acute shortage of technicians. The situation has emerged because two of the three technicians have gone on leave as they are at an advanced stage of pregnancy. We are trying to fix the situation and have requested IMA, Ranchi to help."

A chemist said, "There is shortage of the medicines prescribed for BP, diabetes, arthritis and many other diseases. This is because most of the agencies are shut. They are not supplying medicines. This has resulted in scarcity across the city."

Another chemist, Rahul, said, "We cannot deal with the required demand for medicines as we are unable to procure our orders from big agencies." (ANI)

