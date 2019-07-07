Rise above ideologies for public welfare: Om Birla in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said here that leaders should rise above ideologies for the welfare of the people.

Delivering a lecture for Rajasthan MLAs in the state Legislative Assembly on the functioning of the Assembly, he said, "There shouldn't be factions in the Assembly and Lok Sabha. We need to rise above politics to work for the welfare of the country. Often the majority government doesn't give heed to the issues raised during the discussions in the Houses, this needs to change."

"Whenever we get a chance to learn something, we should take it. Times have changed, a good leader is one who raises people's issues and contributes to debates in the houses. The more time you spend in the House, the more you will learn about the ground realities and problems of the people," Birla said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria were also present at the event.

Speaking about the responsibilities of the Speaker, Birla said: "It is the responsibility of the Speaker to listen to both the government and the opposition. The Assembly is ours and we need to uphold its reputation."

Om Birla was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 19. (ANI)