Rise above party politics, discuss issues pertaining to public interest: Mayawati appeals to UP MLAs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): With Uttar Pradesh Assembly session underway, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Friday appealed to legislators to rise above petty politics and discuss issues pertaining to the public interest in the House.

"I have a strong appeal for the MLAs in power and in the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the issues of public interest in the current session of Assembly, rise above petty politics and make the administration responsible and accountable," she tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Mayawati asked the MLAs to raise issues of the law and order situation in the state.

"Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government. But voices must be raised over the violence against the women, oppression of Dalits, Muslims and Brahmin society in the state. Do raise your voices, this is the need of the hour," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Before coming to attend a three-day Assembly session, all employees at the Legislative Assembly have undertaken COVID-19 tests. Seating arrangements for media persons have been made at Tilak Hall. A proper arrangement for parking of vehicles has also been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

